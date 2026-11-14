Cashman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Cashman entered the league's concussion protocol following the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday. He was cleared to participate in Friday's practice in a no-contact jersey, per Goessling, but Cashman will not clear league protocol in time for Sunday's NFC North tilt. Ivan Pace will be the next man up at inside linebacker next to Eric Wilson due to the absence of Cashman, whose next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 22.