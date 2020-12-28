Lynch made 10 tackles (seven solo) in Friday's 52-33 loss to the Saints.
Lynch made his first career start on Christmas Day because of injuries to Eric Kendricks (calf), Troy Dye (concussion) and Todd Davis (ribs). He put up impressive fantasy numbers for any managers that had the foresight to start the undrafted rookie out of Baylor, although he's partly accountable for Alvin Kamara's record-setting, six-touchdown performance. With the Vikings out of the playoff hunt, he could make another start in the season finale against the Lions.