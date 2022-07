Proehl (ACL) was placed on Minnesota's physically-unable to perform list Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Proehl suffered a torn ACL late during last year's training camp, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he still needs some time to recover before returning to practice. The 23-year-old sophomore will face an uphill battle for a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster if/when he returns this offseason.