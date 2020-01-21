Vikings' Bralon Addison: Inks future contract
Addison signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Tuesday.
Addison entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, and he hasn't played since suiting up in two games during his rookie campaign. He'll look to make the Vikings in 2020 in a special-teams role.
