site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-brandon-dillon-bumps-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Brandon Dillon: Bumps to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2020
at
7:44 pm ET 1 min read
The
Vikings elevated Dillon to the active roster Saturday.
Irv Smith (back) is set to miss a second straight game, so Dillon will slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Conklin in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Dillon has played two games this year, catching one pass for six yards over 10 snaps on offense.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 43 min read