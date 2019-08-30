Vikings' Brandon Dillon: Exits with head injury
Dillon left Thursday's preseason loss to Buffalo in the fourth quarter after taking an illegal hit to the head, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He had five receptions for 48 yards before departing.
The undrafted free agent from Marian University is a long shot to make the final roster with the Vikings spending a second-round pick on fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr.
