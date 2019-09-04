Dillon (head) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report .

Dillon suffered this head injury in the preseason finale. He has shaken off the issue now, though, and will be ready for the season opener versus the Falcons. There's a chance he's still inactive Sunday, however, as the Vikings are set with pass-catching tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.

