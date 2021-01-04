site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Brandon Dillon: Nabs future deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Vikings signed Dillon (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dillon spent the duration of the 2020 season on the Vikings' practice squad. The 23-year-old tight end was elevated to the active roster for three games. Dillon will vie for a depth role next season.
