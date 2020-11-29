site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-brandon-dillon-promoted-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Brandon Dillon: Promoted from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dillon was elevated to the Vikings' active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 23-year-old is up from the practice squad as an extra player for Sunday's matchup with Carolina. Dillon played a pair of offensive snaps during his previous appearance this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read