Powell agreed to terms with Minnesota on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Powell appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams in 2022, totaling 24 receptions on 32 targets for 156 yards and 17 rushing attempts for 80 yards. He also complied 605 kick-return yards and 177 punt-return yards. With Adam Thielen off to Carolina, the No. 3 wideout spot behind Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn appears to be open for competition, so Powell could have a chance to carve out a solid offensive role, though he figures to have the most opportunities on special teams. Powell is unlikely to unseat Kene Nwangwu, who has three career return touchdowns, as the primary kick returner, but he should have a good chance to win the punt-returning gig over Jalen Reagor.