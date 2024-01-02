Powell did not have a reception despite two targets in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. He returned two punts for an average of two yards.
Powell played just nine snaps on offense as he moved back to a more limited role on offense with all of the top three Minnesota receivers healthy.
