Powell appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 season, catching 29 of 44 targets for 324 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 17 scoreless rushing yards.

Powell also served as Minnesota's top punt returner, returning a league-high 37 punts for 289 yards and no touchdowns. It was Powell's first year with the Vikings after spending the previous two seasons with the Rams where he crossed paths with Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell. Powell's 407 offensive snaps in 2023 were a new career high for the 28-year-old, as he saw extensive action in three-wide sets while Justin Jefferson missed two-plus months on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Powell is scheduled to be a free agent in March but may have showed enough to get a longer look in Minnesota with a familiar coaching staff.