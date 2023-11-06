Powell recorded two catches on three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Falcons.

Powell made little impact on the game until 22 seconds remained, when he found the end zone from six yards away to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Making the moment even more impressive was that he was battling through cramps at the time, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Despite the clutch score, Powell's overall involvement in the offense remains limited, as he's failed to top 45 yards in four of five games with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) sidelined.