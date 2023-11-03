Powell (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Powell was limited by a shoulder injury at practice this week, but he's good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons. He should continue to operate as Minnesota's primary return man and No. 3 wideout.
More News
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Limited again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Two touches in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Four receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Three receptions in expanded role•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Role grows in Sunday's loss•