Powell recorded four catches on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Powell was pushed up the depth chart with both Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and K.J. Osborn (concussion) sidelined. He finished third on the team in targets, though T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison combined to hog 22 opportunities on Joshua Dobbs' 34 pass attempts. Powell's modest role is likely to disappear in Week 11 against Denver with the potential for both Osborn and Jefferson to retake the field.