Powell had one reception for five yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Powell played five snaps on offense and got a target when Justin Jefferson briefly missed time due to a leg cramp. He looks like the fourth wideout on the depth chart, but is rarely used on offense if the top three are healthy.
