Powell did not suit up for the Vikings' preseason finale versus the Cardinals on Saturday, as he appears to have already locked up a spot on the team's final 53-man roster, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Powell has been competing for one of Minnesota's final wide receiver spots after signing a one-year deal with the team in March. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 5-foot-8 slot receiver has performed very well during training camp, so it's likely that the Vikings saw no reason to play him if he's already in line for a roster spot. Powell caught 24 passes (on 32 targets) for 156 yards over 17 games with the Rams last season, and he should also slot in as a backup returner on special teams for Minnesota.