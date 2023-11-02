Powell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
It's the second straight practice that Powell has logged a limited practice session after he sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers. His participation in Friday's practice will be a better indicator as to whether he'll be able to suit up for Week 9 against the Falcons.
