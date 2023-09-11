Powell had four punt returns for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He didn't play any snaps on offense.
Powell is the fifth receiver on the depth chart but may not get any snaps on offense unless there are injuries in the receiving corps. He'll be used as the primary punt returner, as well as the main kickoff returner.
