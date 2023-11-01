Powell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Powell sustained the shoulder injury in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers, but was able to return to the game. He turned two touches into 12 yards and returned three punts for 34 yards. With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) still on IR, Powell offers pass catching depth behind Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn (chest) and T.J. Hockenson.
