Powell didn't have a catch on his only target and returned five punts for a 9.6-yard average in Sunday's win at Las Vegas.

Powell played on 36 of the offense's 72 snaps as he moved back into the third-receiver role once Justin Jefferson left with a chest injury. However, it was Jalen Nailor who had two receptions as the fourth receiver in fewer snaps (17). Both Nailor and Powell could have a larger role if Jefferson remains sidlined.