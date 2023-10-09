Powell caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City. He also gained nine rushing yards on his only carry.

Most of Powell's action came in the fourth quarter after Justin Jefferson (hamstring) left the game and Kirk Cousins was trying to mount a late comeback. The journeyman wideout had played only six offensive snaps and made only one catch on the season coming into Sunday, but if Jefferson ends up sitting out a Week 6 contest against the Bears, Powell could again step up as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver behind Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.