Powell looks set for a larger workload with K.J. Osborn (concussion) inactive and Justin Jefferson not activated from IR, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.
Powell played a season-high 51 snaps last week after Osborn was injured. He should start opposite Jordan Addison and could see more than the three targets he had last week. Trishton Jackson could also see an increased workload.
More News
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Catches game-winning score•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Clear for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Limited again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Two touches in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Brandon Powell: Four receptions in win•