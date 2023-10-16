Powell had three receptions for 20 yards on four targets and lost a yard on a carry in Sunday's win at Chicago. He also returned three punts for an average of 10.7 yards.

Powell played on a season-high 32 snaps on offense (58% of the offense's snaps) as he moved into a third-receiver role with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. He failed to connect on a key third-down pass from Kirk Cousins would have been a difficult catch, but showed he has Cousins' trust.