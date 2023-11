Powell had three receptions for 45 yards on three targets and one carry for two yards in Monday's loss to Chicago.

Powell was tied for third on the team in targets as he's built a rapport with quarterback Joshua Dobbs. However, Powell's role in the offense will likely shrink considerably in Week 14 after a bye week with Justin Jefferson expected back from injured reserve and the Vikings perhaps changing quarterbacks. Powell will likely move to a limited fourth receiver role as a result.