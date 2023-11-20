Powell had three receptions for 32 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Denver.

With the return of K.J. Osborn from a concussion, Powell moved into the third receiver role and played on 44 of the offense's 75 snaps (compared to Osborn's 71 snaps). However, Powell was targeted more than Osborn (1 catch for seven yards on two targets) as he appears to have a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Dobbs. Powell's role should shrink to the fourth receiver role soon with Justin Jefferson close to returning from a hamstring injury.