Powell had one reception for 10 yards on three targets and had one carry for two yards in Sunday's win at Green Bay. He also had three punt returns for an average of 11.3 yards.

Powell left briefly due to an injury but was able to return. He played on 37 of the offense's 72 snaps as he continues to work as the third receiver with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. It's possible Jefferson could return in Week 10, so Powell may return soon to a smaller role.