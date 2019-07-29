Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Activated from PUP list
Zylstra (hamstring) was activated off the PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Zylstra suffered the left hamstring injury during the Vikings' minicamp, but it only ended up costing him a few days of training camp. The 26-year-old played in all 16 games last season and figures to work primarily on special teams if he cracks the 53-man roster this year.
