Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Catches one pass in 2018
Zylstra caught one of two targets for 23 yards in 16 games this season.
Zylstra also returned one kick for 15 yards and returned four punts for 26 yards as he saw more than one offensive snap in only three games in 2018. The former CFL wide receiver will look to gain an increased offensive role in 2019 as the Vikings received little production at wide receiver behind top targets Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
