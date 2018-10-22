Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: First career reception
Zylstra had one reception for 23 yards on his only target in Sunday's win at the Jets.
It was his first career reception as he got some playing time amid a blowout win. He's spending almost all his time on special teams and isn't likely to get many more receptions unless a few receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are injured. Still, the former Canadian Football League star could be someone to watch in the future after some NFL experience.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...