Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: First career reception

Zylstra had one reception for 23 yards on his only target in Sunday's win at the Jets.

It was his first career reception as he got some playing time amid a blowout win. He's spending almost all his time on special teams and isn't likely to get many more receptions unless a few receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are injured. Still, the former Canadian Football League star could be someone to watch in the future after some NFL experience.

