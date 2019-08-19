Zylstra had five receptions for 37 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, in Sunday's preseason win over Seattle.

Zylstra is battling for one of the final spots on the roster as a reserve receiver and special teams player and had a strong game which drew praise from the coaching staff. Chad Beebe appears set to win the No. 3 receiver role, but Zylstra is in the mix with Jordan Taylor, Jeff Badget and Bisi Johnson. However, the secondary options in the Minnesota passing game haven't had much fantasy value with almost all the targets going to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

