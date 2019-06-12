Zylstra (undisclosed) appeared to tweak something during Tuesday's session and didn't practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what Zylstra actually tweaked Tuesday, but it's apparently serious enough to hold him out of practice. The 26-year-old only caught one pass for 23 yards last season in 16 games. A healthy Zylstra will battle for a spot in three-wideout sets in training camp with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs sitting atop the depth chart.

