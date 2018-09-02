Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Makes 53-man roster
Zylstra has made Minnesota's 53-man roster, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.
Zylstra led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards on 100 receptions to go along with five touchdowns last season as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos. He'll likely see almost all of his action on special teams.
