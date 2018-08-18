Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Not expected to play Saturday

Zylstra (hamstring) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game, the team's official web site announced.

Zylstra returned to practice this week, but the Vikings are going to hold him out of game action another week. Unfortunately that will give him just two games to try and win a roster spot.

