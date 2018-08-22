Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Practices Tuesday

Zylstra (hamstring) was a participant at Tuesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Zylstra took second-team reps during the practice session. He has been hampered by a hamstring issue all camp, which has not helped him in his pursuit for a spot on the final roster. Health permitting, he will look to impress during in the Vikings' final two exhibition contests.

