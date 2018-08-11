Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Questionable for Saturday's preseason game

Zylstra is recovering from an undisclosed injury suffered in practice Wednesday and might not play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The former Canadian Football League player has had a strong camp and looked to likely be featured early in the preseason as he competed for a reserve role. The report says the injury is thought to be minor, but the Vikings may still play it safe. The report also says he's likely to win a spot on the final roster.