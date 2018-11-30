Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Questionable for Week 13
Zylstra is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an undisclosed injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Zylstra has been handed the questionable tag but isn't actually listed with an injury. The 25-year-old has played eight offensive snaps this season so the Vikings offense is unlikely to impacted by the 25-year-old uncertainty for Sunday.
