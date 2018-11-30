Zylstra is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an undisclosed injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Zylstra has been handed the questionable tag but isn't actually listed with an injury. The 25-year-old has played eight offensive snaps this season so the Vikings offense is unlikely to impacted by the 25-year-old uncertainty for Sunday.

Our Latest Stories
  • a-j-green-1400.jpg

    Week 13 Mailbag

    You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....

  • austin-ekeler.jpg

    Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-allen-yes.jpg

    Week 13 sleepers

    With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...