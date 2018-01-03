Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Signs reserve/future contract with Minnesota
Zylstra was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Vikings on Wednesday, the team's official site reports.
Zylstra, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound Minnesota native, led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards on 100 receptions to go along with five touchdowns last season as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos. The 24-year-old has never played in the NFL, but will look to eventually catch on at receiver for the Vikings behind the likes of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Jarius Wright and Laquon Treadwell.
