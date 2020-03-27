Play

Jones signed a one-year, $910,000 contract with the Vikings on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jones spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Vikings due to a knee injury. With 2019 first-round pick Garrett Bradbury tending to starting center duties, Jones could provide depth at the guard position which is extremely thin for the Vikings to this point in the offseason.

