Vikings' Brett Jones: Designated for return from IR
Jones (knee) has been designated for return from injured reserve.
As a result, Jones can return to practice and will do so immediately Wednesday. The Vikings have up to 21 days to activate him or return him to IR for the remainder of the season. Assuming the 28-year-old makes it back to the active roster, he'll most likely serve as depth on the offensive line.
