The Vikings placed Jones (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Jones suffered a torn MCL during practice Wednesday, with the injury spelling an end to his season. Jones appeared in two games for Minnesota this season, filling a depth role along the offensive line while contributing on special teams. Aviante Collins was promoted from the practice squad to take Jones' spot on the 53-man roster.

