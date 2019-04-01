Vikings' Brett Jones: Sticking in Minnesota
Jones re-signed with the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jones appeared in 14 games with the Vikings last season, including three starts. He figures to serve as a reliable reserve option at center behind Pat Elflein for 2019.
