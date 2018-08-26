Jones was traded to the Vikings on Sunday in exchange for an unspecified 2019 draft pick.

Jones started at center in 13 games for the Giants last season and provides the Vikings with quality depth at the position while Pat Elflein (ankle) works his way back to full health.

