Vikings' Brett Jones: Will be UFA in March
Jones (knee) ended the 2019 season on injured reserve.
Jones was designated to return from IR after suffering a torn MCL in November, but the Vikings never officially activated him. The 28-year-old was a depth center in 2019 due to rookie first-round pick Garrett Bradbury, but Jones started a combined 16 games over the previous two seasons. Jones will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he could look for increased duties elsewhere.
