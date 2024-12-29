Rypien (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The QB cannot enter unless Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens exit due to injury, illness or ejection. Rypien has been playing this role all season for the Vikings, and he has yet to appear in a regular-season game.
