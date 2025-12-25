Rypien (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Lions but will act as Minnesota's emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Rypien will get a chance to operate as the Vikings' emergency third-string quarterback with starter J.J. McCarthy (hand) ruled out for Thanksgiving Day. In order for Rypien to take the field, both Max Brosmer and John Wolford would have to be forced out versus Detroit due to injury, illness or ejection.