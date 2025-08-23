Rypien completed seven of 14 passes for 62 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 23-13 preseason loss to the Titans.

Rypien initially entered the game in the second quarter, following Max Brosmer after two offensive possessions. Rypien got the Vikings deep into Tennessee territory as halftime approached, but he then threw an interception and was checked for a concussion after taking a hit on the same play. He was ultimately cleared and returned in the fourth quarter, but Rypien looks to be fourth on the depth chart as cutdown day approaches.