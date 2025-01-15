The Vikings signed Rypien to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Rypien was signed by the Vikings in late August after failing to make the Bears' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. He spent the entire regular season as the third-string emergency quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens, but Rypien was waived by Minnesota on Jan. 7 to make room on the roster for Daniel Jones. Rypien was brought back to the practice squad two days later, and now that's under a futures contract, he'll be a part of the Vikings' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. That will allow him to work with Minnesota's coaching and training staff during the offseason and participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp. Rypien has appeared in 10 regular-season games since being signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in April of 2019.