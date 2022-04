The Vikings selected Asamoah in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Asamoah (6-foot, 226 pounds) is a linebacker-safety tweener out of Oklahoma, where he was an effective two-year starter. It's not clear where the Vikings might use him specifically -- he could compete for reps at either or both linebacker and safety -- but either way, he's likely headed to a reserve/rotational role as a rookie.