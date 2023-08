Asamoah (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Asamoah has been sidelined since mid-August due to an undisclosed injury, but he's back on the field for Monday's walkthrough. The 2022 third-round pick looks primed to start at interior linebacker for the Vikings, so it will be helpful if he's able to get back to full health in time to potentially take some reps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals.